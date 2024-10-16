©2025 Akamai Technologies
We need to be able to scale up and down very dynamically and Akamai lets us do that.Jerod Venema, CEO, LiveSwitch
LiveSwitch enables customers to embed live video into their digital channels and interact with audiences in a variety of settings including telehealth, eSports, virtual classrooms, and live commerce.
As the CEO of LiveSwitch, Jerod Venema is responsible for delivering a cutting-edge video experience. This includes minimizing latency to ensure multiple participants can participate in high-quality, interactive video without interruption or buffering. In addition, the technology must scale up and down quickly to accommodate customer and audience demand.
To solve this challenge, LiveSwitch partnered with Akamai and deployed its cloud computing service. In addition to delivering dynamic scaling, Akamai also enables LiveSwitch to run its applications in an edge computing environment that is closer to end users and helps keep latency below 150 milliseconds.
About LiveSwitch
LiveSwitch’s mission is to “Build human connection through technology”. Powered by SDKs and platforms that deliver secure, high-quality, and mass-scale interactive video, the company helps its customers to push the possibilities of digital connection. Its core products include Video Stream which enables customers to embed real-time interactive video into their web, mobile, and native apps, and Audio Stream which provides crystal-clear voice chat via the same digital channels. Founded in 2008, its ultra-low latency solutions are used in a variety of online settings, including telehealth, eSports, virtual classrooms, and live commerce. www.liveswitch.io
About Akamai
Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world’s most distributed compute platform — from cloud to edge — we make it easy for customers to develop and run applications, while we keep experiences closer to users and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai’s security, compute, and delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.