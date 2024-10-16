About LiveSwitch

LiveSwitch’s mission is to “Build human connection through technology”. Powered by SDKs and platforms that deliver secure, high-quality, and mass-scale interactive video, the company helps its customers to push the possibilities of digital connection. Its core products include Video Stream which enables customers to embed real-time interactive video into their web, mobile, and native apps, and Audio Stream which provides crystal-clear voice chat via the same digital channels. Founded in 2008, its ultra-low latency solutions are used in a variety of online settings, including telehealth, eSports, virtual classrooms, and live commerce. www.liveswitch.io

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world’s most distributed compute platform — from cloud to edge — we make it easy for customers to develop and run applications, while we keep experiences closer to users and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai’s security, compute, and delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.