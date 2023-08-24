Unified Streaming is one of the most innovative video streaming companies in the world. Its software enables some of the biggest names in broadcasting to maximize the quality and value of their content. This includes video workflow solutions that convert live broadcasts to catch-up TV, software that supports live streaming across multiple channels, and solutions that enable the insertion of advertising into live TV.

Simon Westbroek is a co-founder of Unified Streaming and SVP of Sales and Partnerships. His role includes forming alliances with technology companies that help build innovative and resilient video streaming services. One of his main goals is helping customers to deliver personalized content to viewers at a time when there are hundreds of channels and thousands of programs to choose from.

"Akamai cloud computing makes it possible to ‘spin up’ and test applications that meets these needs. Deploying these features in Akamai's cloud environment also brings Unified Streaming closer to its customers, passing on network efficiency and reducing latency," says Westbroek.