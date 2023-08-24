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Unified Streaming

By deploying Akamai's cloud computing services, the Dutch software company is helping its broadcasting customers deliver personalized content from their streaming platforms

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Media

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Cloud Computing

Unified Streaming is one of the most innovative video streaming companies in the world. Its software enables some of the biggest names in broadcasting to maximize the quality and value of their content. This includes video workflow solutions that convert live broadcasts to catch-up TV, software that supports live streaming across multiple channels, and solutions that enable the insertion of advertising into live TV. 

Simon Westbroek is a co-founder of Unified Streaming and SVP of Sales and Partnerships. His role includes forming alliances with technology companies that help build innovative and resilient video streaming services. One of his main goals is helping customers to deliver personalized content to viewers at a time when there are hundreds of channels and thousands of programs to choose from. 

"Akamai cloud computing makes it possible to ‘spin up’ and test applications that meets these needs. Deploying these features in Akamai's cloud environment also brings Unified Streaming closer to its customers, passing on network efficiency and reducing latency," says Westbroek.

About Unified Streaming

Unified Streaming is a pioneer in smart video streaming technologies and is helping to define industry-advancing standards and specifications. Founded in 2012, it leads the new wave of content aggregation solutions, providing tools for dynamic and static packaging, capture, and enhanced playlist technology. The organization helps customers solve complex streaming challenges in a fast-paced industry. This enables them to both protect and repurpose content while creating value and increasing profit. Streaming works with over 150 broadcasters, telcos, streaming platforms, and content creators globally, including some of the largest and best-known media brands. www.unified-streaming.com

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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