My name is Chetan Venkatesh. I’m the CEO and Co-Founder of Macrometa. We help companies access data anywhere in the world and turn it into information, knowledge, and value in real time.

With the way digital experiences have evolved to become more personalized, dynamic, and engaging, most workloads and applications rely on massive amounts of data to make decisions or predictions. That data has become a critical and often limiting factor.

By making data instantly accessible, closer to end users and devices all over the world, Macrometa’s Global Data Network, Guardian, removes latency to allow customers to build and deliver high-performing cloud applications at massive scale.