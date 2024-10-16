©2025 Akamai Technologies
With Akamai as a partner, we bring the value of hyper-distributed cloud and help customers improve performance, reduce costs, and drive revenue.Chetan Venkatesh, CEO and Co-Founder, Macrometa
My name is Chetan Venkatesh. I’m the CEO and Co-Founder of Macrometa. We help companies access data anywhere in the world and turn it into information, knowledge, and value in real time.
With the way digital experiences have evolved to become more personalized, dynamic, and engaging, most workloads and applications rely on massive amounts of data to make decisions or predictions. That data has become a critical and often limiting factor.
By making data instantly accessible, closer to end users and devices all over the world, Macrometa’s Global Data Network, Guardian, removes latency to allow customers to build and deliver high-performing cloud applications at massive scale.
Challenge
Historically, data systems have been post-process in batch, which means that they’re great at telling you what happened in the past. In today’s world of instant gratification, enterprises are faced with the challenge of accessing and processing data to influence digital experiences in real time. Every bit of latency matters, so we need a cloud provider that enables our real-time vision. The centralized cloud model that we see with traditional providers just isn’t designed for the next decade of computing.
Evaluation
Akamai entering the cloud space is a moment in history. They made the modern web possible with their invention of the CDN, and I see Akamai taking a new approach to cloud that will make real-time cloud services a reality. That’s where our partnership is so natural. Our visions converge around the idea of the world needing to be real time.
In our experience with other providers, we found that performance and scale often had an inverse relationship. You could achieve one or the other, but not both at once. They had lots of regions, but the centralized nature became a limiting factor. When we learned of Akamai’s cloud computing services, we realized that it had been engineered for very high levels of consistent performance at very vast scales.
Results
With Akamai as a partner, we bring the value of hyper-distributed cloud and help customers improve performance, reduce costs, and drive revenue. In one case, the Akamai and Macrometa partnership helped a leading electronics brand improve the Lighthouse score of their ecommerce site from 25 to 95. This took them from the bottom third of their cohort to one of the top three in the world. The higher Lighthouse score translates directly to improved customer satisfaction and increased revenue.
Partnership
Beyond the strong business results, our partnership with Akamai has been a delight. They have an incredibly positive, people-centric, and customer-focused culture. I see it every day in the way we help customers solve some of the most complex technical challenges. Akamai is a trusted partner that engages with a high level of integrity and is truly invested in the customer’s success.
Want to learn more? Book a meeting with a Macrometa and Akamai cloud expert to learn how we can help you minimize latency and cut costs.
You can also find and connect with Akamai Technology Partners.