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Background

Defenx

Defenx customers create custom platforms faster, easier, and with significant cost savings

Defenx logo

Location

London, United Kingdom
www.defenx.com

Industry

High Tech

Key Impacts

  • 30%–40% cost savings
  • Significant time savings for developers and DevOps teams
  • Improved performance and reliability

Solutions

Cloud Computing
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At Defenx, we work with a lot of big customers that have critical infrastructures and applications that are very important for them, and especially with public administration all over Europe.

We strive to provide security, which is one of the most important topics nowadays. And then we need reliability, of course, and our customers need to see the value of what they acquire, and they need to be supported throughout the whole process of integration.

Our story evolved alongside Akamai’s more than 18 years ago, so there’s a lot of trust here. We started with media and CDN. Then as Akamai picked up more security products and started evolving on that particular vertical, we followed along, and every solution has been a success for our clients and for our teams. And now we are at the point where we have become a client for Akamai’s cloud computing services.

When we evaluated Akamai’s cloud computing services, what primarily stood out was the simplicity of the platform. Compared to others, it was more streamlined, easier to use, and not overengineered. Also of note was the ease integrating the platform with our ecosystem, adding new products, and scaling up. 

The more servers you have, the more redundancy you have, the safer your workloads are. At the same cost, we are now able to spin up more infrastructure, and so we are seeing a lot of improvement in terms of performance and reliability​.

Having a one-stop shop for everything for the full stack — starting with security, through delivery and ending up in the cloud compute part, which is the heart of our workloads and of our applications — is absolutely incredible for our teams and for our customers as well. The extremely strong API offering of the platform has helped us to orchestrate deployments to integrate with our processes, and this saves a remarkable amount of time for our developers and our DevOps teams.

The support from Akamai has been great. They are very responsive, very detailed, and helpful to our teams. Transparency of cost is very important, and Akamai in this sector has done extremely well. After we moved many of our workloads to Akamai cloud computing services, we saved close to 30%–40% depending on the workload, and we had a much clearer view on what our costs were going to look like — month after month, and project after project. 

We feel like we are part of the Akamai family, and Akamai has been fantastic to work with and to deliver the solutions for projects, and for basically everything that the customers need.

About Defenx

At Defenx, we custom-fit security at the edge via Akamai solutions and create custom platforms to integrate into a customer’s existing infrastructure seamlessly. We have highly trained solution and security architects who use Akamai solutions to defend your perimeter and ensure your content is reaching your customers in every corner of the globe. The Defenx team is one of the longest-standing partners of Akamai. Our relationship was born first as a client, and then we became a partner. This gives us a unique perspective. As a client, we know the importance of customer service as well as support for your in-house team. As a partner, we can apply and integrate our 15 years of experience with Akamai solutions to accelerate and protect all of your internet-facing assets. www.defenx.com

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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