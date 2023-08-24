At Defenx, we work with a lot of big customers that have critical infrastructures and applications that are very important for them, and especially with public administration all over Europe.

We strive to provide security, which is one of the most important topics nowadays. And then we need reliability, of course, and our customers need to see the value of what they acquire, and they need to be supported throughout the whole process of integration.

Our story evolved alongside Akamai’s more than 18 years ago, so there’s a lot of trust here. We started with media and CDN. Then as Akamai picked up more security products and started evolving on that particular vertical, we followed along, and every solution has been a success for our clients and for our teams. And now we are at the point where we have become a client for Akamai’s cloud computing services.

When we evaluated Akamai’s cloud computing services, what primarily stood out was the simplicity of the platform. Compared to others, it was more streamlined, easier to use, and not overengineered. Also of note was the ease integrating the platform with our ecosystem, adding new products, and scaling up.

The more servers you have, the more redundancy you have, the safer your workloads are. At the same cost, we are now able to spin up more infrastructure, and so we are seeing a lot of improvement in terms of performance and reliability​.

Having a one-stop shop for everything for the full stack — starting with security, through delivery and ending up in the cloud compute part, which is the heart of our workloads and of our applications — is absolutely incredible for our teams and for our customers as well. The extremely strong API offering of the platform has helped us to orchestrate deployments to integrate with our processes, and this saves a remarkable amount of time for our developers and our DevOps teams.

The support from Akamai has been great. They are very responsive, very detailed, and helpful to our teams. Transparency of cost is very important, and Akamai in this sector has done extremely well. After we moved many of our workloads to Akamai cloud computing services, we saved close to 30%–40% depending on the workload, and we had a much clearer view on what our costs were going to look like — month after month, and project after project.

We feel like we are part of the Akamai family, and Akamai has been fantastic to work with and to deliver the solutions for projects, and for basically everything that the customers need.