Bitmovin’s strategy is to be part of most leading technology ecosystems, infrastructure, and use cases. As Stefan Lederer, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitmovin, explains, “For example, we want to combine edge capabilities with our products for manifest, ingest, and more.”

With that in mind, Bitmovin chose to deploy its Live Encoder on Akamai Cloud. And it was able to do so in just two weeks. “Implementation was a great experience — very straightforward with hands-on support from Akamai on the best approach for us,” Lederer continues.