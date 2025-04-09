©2025 Akamai Technologies
Linebreak’s groundbreaking vision
In an era of AI, Linebreak has emerged as a leader in helping enterprises to become real-time businesses by embracing distributed data and intelligence. With an emphasis on distributed, edge-to-cloud solutions, this specialist service provider empowers modern enterprises to harness real-time intelligence for better insights and decisioning. Linebreak is leveraging Akamai solutions to transform how enterprises sense, respond, and evolve faster than ever before.
Enabling the edge advantage
According to Linebreak CEO Dolo Miah, “Enterprises are inherently distributed, and it’s challenging for them to become real time if they rely heavily on a centralized cloud.” These enterprises face challenges, including latency, high costs, and inefficiencies. Linebreak advocates for them to embrace a distributed approach, where its infrastructure reflects distributed business operations, complemented by the cloud.
To deliver on this vision, Linebreak needed a partner that understood how distributed computing and edge technologies would revolutionize the way enterprises make decisions.
Enter Akamai. With its ability to push computing closer to decision points, Akamai was the ideal partner.
Accelerating innovation with distributed infrastructure
By leveraging Akamai’s world-class distributed infrastructure, Linebreak is ushering in the future of real-time business capabilities and edge computing. For example, Akamai Cloud enables Linebreak to deliver powerful solutions for its customers without getting bogged down by complex infrastructure management.
One example is Linebreak’s accelerator hub, powered by Akamai Cloud. Here, enterprises can experiment with new technologies, integrating them seamlessly into their existing processes to unlock new efficiencies.
“Akamai Cloud offers exactly what we need,” said Miah. “Our DevOps team benefits from an intuitive platform that scales effortlessly, and the Linode Kubernetes Engine solution makes it easy to define the necessary compute components. And I find it incredibly straightforward to monitor consumption and workloads.”
Unlocking affordable AI inferencing at the edge
One of the most powerful outcomes of this partnership is the ability to bring AI to the edge — close to where data is being generated and action needs to happen. “The integration of edge computing allows Linebreak and its customers to tap into the full potential of AI,” explained Miah.
Traditional AI processing relies on centralized models, often resulting in delays and inefficiencies as data is transferred to and from the cloud. By placing workloads closer to where enterprises operate, Akamai and Linebreak enable businesses to sense and react to events in real time.
“By enabling us to move workloads closer to data sources, Akamai lowers the cost of compute and storage,” said Miah. Akamai’s distributed infrastructure reduces the need for centralized, monolithic data centers. As a result, companies can leverage more affordable compute resources without sacrificing performance or security.
Future-proofing with resilience
Some enterprises question whether edge and distributed computing can match the security and reliability of traditional centralized cloud solutions. Linebreak helps businesses integrate edge solutions into their existing security and resilience frameworks. “We ensure enterprises can securely take full advantage of the performance and insights offered by edge and distributed computing,” said Miah.
Scaling business to new heights
The globally distributed nature of Akamai’s infrastructure also enables new levels of scalability. Linebreak works with a diverse range of industries, from fast-moving retail to global manufacturing, and Akamai’s ability to support businesses of all types and sizes is critical. Enterprises can scale their computing needs in real time to match fluctuations in demand, all while benefiting from a more resilient and flexible infrastructure.
“What excites me the most about Akamai is its forward-thinking approach,” explained Miah. “By investing in new capabilities and technologies, it will help us scale and grow our business, and help our customers reach new heights.”
Revolutionizing manufacturing with predictive maintenance and monitoring
One example is Linebreak’s AI-powered predictive maintenance and monitoring solution using Akamai’s distributed cloud computing capabilities. “Unplanned downtime costs manufacturers up to $2 million per hour. Our advanced predictive maintenance solution leverages AI at the edge to monitor critical machines in factories,” explained Miah. “The solution can detect potential issues before they result in costly downtime, and schedules maintenance proactively, helping businesses prevent breakdowns before they happen.”
The benefits don’t stop there. Using Akamai’s distributed cloud computing capabilities, Linebreak can aggregate and analyze data from multiple machines across factories and even regions. This enables a higher level of correlation and deeper insights into the overall health of operations. Additionally, the integration of generative AI supports factory operators, reducing cognitive load and helping them make smarter decisions faster.
Building tomorrow, today
From real-time data processing and AI at the edge to cost efficiency and scalable solutions, the partnership between Linebreak and Akamai is helping organizations navigate the challenges of the AI era. It’s also enabling them to drive new revenue.
Take retail, for example — hyper-personalization gets a serious upgrade. By instantly analyzing a shopper’s location, browsing behavior, and intent, retailers can deliver a tailored offer at the perfect moment — unlocking new revenue streams on the spot.
“As a partner, Akamai understands the long game. Its focus on distributed cloud computing and AI aligns perfectly with where we — and our customers — are headed,” concluded Miah.
About Linebreak
Linebreak is a specialist systems integrator helping enterprises thrive as real-time businesses in a dynamic, distributed world. We enable them to harness AI everywhere for real-time decision and action, from edge to cloud. Our approach combines design-thinking engineering with our unique technology ecosystem and solution accelerators to deliver business value in days.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.