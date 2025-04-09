According to Linebreak CEO Dolo Miah, “Enterprises are inherently distributed, and it’s challenging for them to become real time if they rely heavily on a centralized cloud.” These enterprises face challenges, including latency, high costs, and inefficiencies. Linebreak advocates for them to embrace a distributed approach, where its infrastructure reflects distributed business operations, complemented by the cloud.

To deliver on this vision, Linebreak needed a partner that understood how distributed computing and edge technologies would revolutionize the way enterprises make decisions.

Enter Akamai. With its ability to push computing closer to decision points, Akamai was the ideal partner.