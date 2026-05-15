Akamai addresses the risk of Unrestricted Resource Consumption by identifying at-risk API endpoints and providing real-time alerts on attempted volumetric attacks. It also initiates workflows to slow down or block volumetric attacks and generates alerts on excessive errors, login attempts, or atypical behavior, ensuring that API endpoints are protected from denial-of-service (DoS) attacks.

Akamai API Security can help mitigate Unrestricted Resource Consumption by identifying API endpoints that are lacking rate limits or are under attack through large volumetric dictionaries or credential stuffing attacks. Akamai can also initiate workflows to slow down or block volumetric attacks, and generate alerts on attempted volumetric attacks