Navy Federal had always prioritized observability, but its reliance on disparate monitoring tools made it difficult to get a unified view of digital performance. “We used performance-monitoring tools, including synthetic monitoring, but those only show data from a single point in time. We had no way of knowing what our members were actually experiencing in real time,” explained Brett Sidebottom, Manager of Cybersecurity Technology Engineering for the credit union.

Correlating data across multiple tools was cumbersome and inefficient, often slowing issue resolution. As Navy Federal re-platformed its mobile and online banking infrastructure, these gaps in visibility became even more problematic.

“There were times we just didn’t know enough, fast enough. We lacked a complete system-wide overview of what was happening with our members online,” Sidebottom continued.