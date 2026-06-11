Akamai 将收购 LayerX，以便在任何浏览器上实现 AI 使用控制。 获取详情
Akamai
登录
登录 Close
Cloud Manager
管理您的云计算服务
登录 Close
Control Center
管理您的安全和内容交付服务

本页面特意以英文呈现。

Background

Data and Privacy Request (DPR)

Form Submission Success

Internal server error. Ensure all the fields are properly filled. 

Data & Privacy Requests

Please select the option that best describes your request:

Affidavit of Representation

Linode requires any party (“Affiliate”) acting on behalf of another person or entity (“Represented Party”) to submit the affidavit of representation (“Affidavit”) detailed below. You must provide all required information prior to submitting any requests on behalf of a Represented Party.

Your Information
Name
Represented Party Information
Name
Please confirm your contact information above, as incorrect information can lead to significant validation and processing delays.
Personal Data Choice

You have the right to limit, restrict, or deny Linode’s ability to share your personal data with third parties for a purpose that is materially different from the purpose from which it was originally collected or authorized by you, as further detailed in our terms of service and subject to applicable law. Please note, electing to opt-out may prevent you from participating in early access programs, beta testing, promotional service credits, and other aspects of Linode’s directed community engagement.

Personal Data Disclosure

Linode does not sell your personal data and only allows our subprocessors to process data in a way which conforms to our privacy and data processing policies. To this end, the following items represent categories of personal data that Linode collects in our ordinary course of business. You may request a copy of all such personal data by selecting the accompanying box or boxes below. All requests for data will be delivered to you electronically and to the email address provided by you above within thirty (30) days of our receipt of your request. Please note, Linode does not ordinarily access, monitor, or record customer content, such as data stored on the virtual server(s) assigned to a customer. If you wish to have an image of your customer content, you may do so by following the steps described in our self-help guide here.

Personal Data Deletion

You may request for Linode to delete or make non-operational any of the below categories of data. Please note, Linode is required in some instances to retain copies of select portions of your personal data, such as to comply with our notification obligations, as detailed in our terms of service.

Certification

I, the undersigned, hereby declare, certify, and state under penalty of perjury that the following is true and correct:

By typing your name, you are adding an electronic signature to the form. To electronically sign this form, type your name below.

https://www.akamai.com/legal