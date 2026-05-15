Linode does not sell your personal data and only allows our subprocessors to process data in a way which conforms to our privacy and data processing policies. To this end, the following items represent categories of personal data that Linode collects in our ordinary course of business. You may request a copy of all such personal data by selecting the accompanying box or boxes below. All requests for data will be delivered to you electronically and to the email address provided by you above within thirty (30) days of our receipt of your request. Please note, Linode does not ordinarily access, monitor, or record customer content, such as data stored on the virtual server(s) assigned to a customer. If you wish to have an image of your customer content, you may do so by following the steps described in our self-help guide here.