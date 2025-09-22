Akamai Object Storage offers cost-efficient, durable storage for database snapshots and media library backups. With regional replication and no need for VMs, it’s a reliable solution for scheduled backups, long-term retention policies, disaster recovery, and fast restores when needed.
High-performance, cost-effective Amazon S3–compatible object storage
Support your workloads’ storage needs with durable, scalable, and cost-effective object storage. Store massive amounts of unstructured data, serve content globally, and integrate seamlessly with existing tools using Amazon S3–compatible APIs.
Features
- Store up to 5 PB and 10 billion objects per bucket to support large-scale, data-heavy cloud applications
- Achieve up to 20,000 requests per second per bucket for high throughput for your workloads
- Use Amazon S3–compatible APIs to simplify integration with your existing tools and workflows
- Avoid vendor lock-in with open architecture and support for third-party tools and clients
- Scale seamlessly from gigabytes to petabytes without reconfiguring or redeploying infrastructure
- Predict costs with flat-rate storage and transparent pricing — even for enterprise-scale workloads
Get flexible storage for a wide range of scalable apps, streaming, analytics and backups.
Media processing and delivery
Use Akamai Object Storage as the origin for video on demand (VOD) and live workflows, supporting transcoding, packaging, and global delivery. Integrating partners such as Harmonic and Bitmovin with the Akamai content delivery network (CDN) makes it easy to store, process, and stream high-quality media from a single, high-performance platform.
Application data, logs, media storage
Store observability logs from Akamai TrafficPeak, telemetry from DataStream, AI training sets, media content, and system backups — all in one place. Akamai Object Storage supports long-term retention, fast access, and scalable capacity for analytics, automation, and compliance workflows.
Backups
Website assets
Store and deliver ad-tech assets, JavaScript, CSS, and media files for modern websites. With support for Image & Video Manager, content is dynamically sized and formatted for performance. Edge-based access ensures fast load times across global audiences.
Content distribution
Akamai Object Storage supports scalable delivery of downloadable assets like apps, DLCs, and binaries. With high RPS per bucket and integration with Akamai CDN, you can distribute content globally while reducing latency and simplifying asset management through a single Amazon S3–compatible origin.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Object storage stores data as discrete units (objects), not in files or blocks. Each object contains the data itself, metadata, and a unique identifier — ideal for unstructured data like media, logs, and backups.
High durability means your data remains accessible even during hardware failures or network disruptions. Akamai achieves this by a technology called erasure coding (EC), that splits objects into multiple parts and stores them across multiple servers within a cluster. EC algorithms ensure that more parts are available than actually needed to reconstruct an object, ensuring continued access without downtime.
Akamai Object Storage achieves high availability because it’s designed for distributed access at the edge. Data is replicated across multiple nodes within Akamai’s cloud infrastructure, which keeps content accessible and applications running — even if a server goes offline.
Akamai Object Storage may be used as a CDN origin. For most cases, however, it's best to add a solution like Akamai Cloud Wrapper as a bridge to improve efficiency.
Some endpoint types support static sites, but we recommend using the Akamai CDN for static content delivery.
Next steps
See if you qualify for up to US$5,000 in cloud credits
