Built for enterprises with dedicated resources, scalability, and security
Fast and simple Kubernetes cluster deployments
Build and scale containerized workloads with Linode Kubernetes Engine — a managed K8s service with predictable, cost-effective pricing. Upgrade to LKE-Enterprise to support large production workloads with dedicated resources, enhanced scalability, and advanced security. Get started in minutes to scale with confidence.
Key LKE-Enterprise features
Features
- LKE provides a high-availability control plane; LKE-Enterprise empowers stability with 99.9% SLA for nodes
- LKE automatically provisions NodeBalancers to route traffic; LKE-Enterprise provides dedicated ingress with 10 Gbps throughput
- LKE-Enterprise integrates with virtual private cloud (VPC) to isolate clusters, securing workloads with controlled access
- Deploy GPU-powered compute-intensive workloads to accelerate AI, ML, and media performance
- Cluster metadata is continuously backed up, enabling automatic restoration in case of failure
- Block Storage volumes are automatically provisioned, attached as workloads, and deployed to your LKE cluster
- Master and node components are monitored and can be configured to autorecover upon failure
