Linode Kubernetes Engine (LKE) 

Deploy containerized applications with our fully managed Kubernetes orchestration engine on Akamai Cloud

Learn how LKE-Enterprise gives you the ability to confidently scale containerized applications in production.

Fast and simple Kubernetes cluster deployments

Build and scale containerized workloads with Linode Kubernetes Engine — a managed K8s service with predictable, cost-effective pricing. Upgrade to LKE-Enterprise to support large production workloads with dedicated resources, enhanced scalability, and advanced security. Get started in minutes to scale with confidence.

Optimize your infrastructure for max efficiency

Maximize your cloud ROI with application infrastructure that seamlessly scales and distributes containers across a resource cluster for better utilization.

Deploy today, scale tomorrow with ease

Deliver value faster with a DevOps-friendly Kubernetes platform that grows with you — from rapid initial deployment to full enterprise-scale operations.

Build and run anywhere

Embrace flexibility with cloud-agnostic, CNCF-standard API solutions that promote true cloud native portability. Allow your applications to run on any cloud and avoid the sting of vendor lock-in.

Key LKE-Enterprise features

Built for enterprises with dedicated resources, scalability, and security

Dedicated resources for unmatched performance

LKE-Enterprise provides exclusive control planes and ingress resources to enhance applications for consistent performance at scale.

Enterprise-grade security without the complexity

Comprehensive firewall controls, VPC support, and third-party IAM integration deliver security with the simplicity you need.

Scale confidently and reliably

With a 99.9% SLA for worker clusters and support for 500+ nodes, containerized applications can scale without performance degradation.

Features

  • LKE provides a high-availability control plane; LKE-Enterprise empowers stability with 99.9% SLA for nodes
  • LKE automatically provisions NodeBalancers to route traffic; LKE-Enterprise provides dedicated ingress with 10 Gbps throughput
  • LKE-Enterprise integrates with virtual private cloud (VPC) to isolate clusters, securing workloads with controlled access
  • Deploy GPU-powered compute-intensive workloads to accelerate AI, ML, and media performance
  • Cluster metadata is continuously backed up, enabling automatic restoration in case of failure
  • Block Storage volumes are automatically provisioned, attached as workloads, and deployed to your LKE cluster
  • Master and node components are monitored and can be configured to autorecover upon failure

Linode Kubernetes Engine pricing plans 

Take a look at LKE’s transparent, consumption-based pricing, with an included Kubernetes control plane.

Customer Stories

Eyevinn Revolutionized Open Source Deployment

The consultancy powered its innovative open source platform and sustainable revenue-sharing model with Akamai Cloud.

MTI Streamlined Operations in the Cloud

Used Akamai cloud computing services to enhance IT infrastructure and slash costs.

SharePlay Optimizes Gaming Experiences

The live-streaming platform gained high performance and low latency while reducing costs by migrating from AWS to Akamai.

We’re here to help you with large deployments, migrations, app optimization, architecture assessments, security and reliability audits, and much more. For support or account issues, please visit our support page.