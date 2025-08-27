CVE-2025-54142: HTTP Request Smuggling via OPTIONS + Body

Akamai eliminated a potential HTTP request smuggling vulnerability (CVE-2025-54142) arising from the way some origin servers handle OPTIONS requests that include a request body.

The HTTP OPTIONS request method described in RFC 9110 can be used by a client to determine the permitted options for a given URL on the server. Its primary use is within the context of a Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) to let a browser "preflight" the request in an idempotent manner before issuing the actual request.

Although unusual in practice, the OPTIONS method may be accompanied by an entity-body, even though — per RFC 9110 — there are no known valid use cases for such requests, and no known browser or mobile client would normally issue requests of this sort.