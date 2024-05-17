DDoS Attacks Against Life Sciences Organizations Likely to Rise

A recent cyberattack that severely stymied prescription processing and payments across the country set up something like a chain of attack dominoes that clobbered the rest of the healthcare ecosystem. Some provider groups lost up to US$100 million daily, there was havoc for payer member experience teams, and many patients were forced to pay out of pocket for their medications or else wait for the claims system to be restored. The U.S. government stepped in with work-arounds to provide relief, but the knots are still being untangled.



The focus on pharmaceutical cybersecurity became laser sharp during the COVID-19 crisis, when vaccine development research, trial data, manufacturing, production, and rollout were all considered fair game by threat actors. But today, it’s even more clear why healthcare is classified as U.S. critical infrastructure, and why new bipartisan funding elevates resilience requirements across sectors that are deemed critical.