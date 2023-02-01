Killnet Targets Healthcare — What You Need to Know, What You Need to Do

Killnet is not new, but the nature of their attacks on government institutions, private companies — and now, healthcare organizations — is evolving. Killnet is the same pro-Russian hacker collective that recently took down the European Parliament (EP) website with a DDoS attack after EP leaders “proclaimed Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism,” noted Parliament president Roberta Metsola. Lithuania, Czech Republic, and Romania have all also had their government websites attacked.

In the United States, the landscape is a bit more broad. Killnet's targets included the government websites of at least three states last year. U.S. airport websites also fell victim to Killnet in October 2022, and the group took credit for stealing employee data from defense contractor Lockheed Martin in an August 2022 cyberattack.

All these organizations can be considered critical infrastructure, but attacking healthcare systems takes that a step further, with the potential to affect millions of patients in one fell swoop.

