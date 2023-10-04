Prioritizing the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain for Healthcare Resiliency

Weathering the storm of geopolitical climates

Weather is far from the only challenge that’s putting pressure on life sciences and healthcare leaders. International tensions are rising across the world, and the geopolitical climate weighs heavily on the executives who responded to PwC’s 25th Annual Global CEO Survey.

Almost one-third of the respondents say that geopolitical conflict threatens their companies’ growth, and more than two-thirds cite it as an expected factor in supply chain disruption.

Geopolitical tensions are associated with more cybercrimes

Recent events show direct corollaries between geopolitical tensions and a higher volume of cybercrimes. One example includes members of the pro-Russia group Killnet, whose distributed denial-of-service attacks targeted healthcare entities in every U.S. state. It's important to note that groups of threat actors are not only targeting specific industries with advanced tactics, but some are also collaborating with other cybercriminals to maximize impact.

Life sciences supply chain challenges: higher costs

Life sciences supply chain challenges can affect organizations’ financial health — and that of their patients. The conflict in Ukraine has created serious issues with the costs of energy and raw materials, notes Medicines for Europe.

That group (formerly the European Generics Medicines Association) reports that record-high gas and electricity prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine — compounded by raw materials costs that have risen between 50% and 160% and transportation costs that have risen up to 500% — are increasing the cost and supply of “affordable” medications.