The 8 Most Common Causes of Data Breaches

The 2023 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report states that 83% of breaches were perpetrated by external actors. Of these breaches, 49% involved the use of stolen credentials.

According to research by the Digital Shadows Photon Research team, more than 15 billion stolen credentials are circulating on the internet and dark web. Fifty percent of retail cyberattack victims were extorted, and 25% had their credentials harvested.

Solution: To mitigate the risk of hackers executing an account takeover on sensitive accounts, consider deploying Akamai’s fraud protection tools. These act as proactive defenses, significantly reducing the likelihood of unauthorized access and enhancing the overall security of your accounts.

Akamai Bot Manager is a comprehensive solution that addresses challenges associated with bot traffic on websites and applications. It’s designed to identify, manage, and mitigate both malicious and nonmalicious bot traffic, ensuring a more secure and efficient online experience. Key features and functionalities include:

Bot detection and classification

Behavioral analysis

Bot risk profiling

Real-time bot intelligence

Granular bot control

Custom rules and policies

To further protect your organization, it’s also advisable to use a password manager, establish strong passwords, and set up multi-factor authentication (MFA) across computer systems — this way, you can prevent personally identifiable information from getting into the wrong person’s hands.