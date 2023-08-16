Akamai Defends Against the OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks

OWASP API Top 10 coverage by Akamai

Let’s review OWASP’s current 2023 list so you can be better informed on your journey to secure your APIs.

API1:2023 — Broken Object Level Authorization: BOLA vulnerabilities can occur when a client’s authorization is not properly validated to access specific object IDs.

API2:2023 — Broken Authentication: BA refers to broad vulnerabilities in the authentication process, exposing the system to attackers that can exploit these weaknesses to compromise API object protection.



API3:2023 — Broken Object Property Level Authorization: BOPLA is a security flaw where an API endpoint unnecessarily exposes more data properties than required for its function, neglecting the principle of least privilege.

API4:2023 — Unrestricted Resource Consumption: This is a type of vulnerability, sometimes called API resource exhaustion, where APIs do not limit the number of requests or the volume of data they serve within a given time.

API5:2023 — Broken Function Level Authorization: BFLA can occur when access control models for API endpoints are implemented incorrectly.

API6:2023 — Unrestricted Access to Sensitive Business Flows: This risk arises when an API exposes critical operations like business logic without sufficient access control.

API7:2023 — Server Side Request Forgery: SSRF allows an attacker to induce the server-side application to make HTTPS requests to an arbitrary domain of the attacker’s choosing.

API8:2023 — Security Misconfiguration: This refers to the improper setup of security controls, which can leave a system vulnerable to attacks.

API9:2023 — Improper Inventory Management: This is a challenge for every organization managing APIs. API security solutions can protect known APIs, but unknown APIs — including deprecated, legacy, and/or outdated APIs — may be left unpatched and vulnerable to attack.

API10:2023 — Unsafe Consumption of APIs: This refers to the risks associated with the use of third-party APIs without putting proper security measures in place.



Defending against vulnerabilities of any kind identified by an OWASP Top 10 requires a trusted partnership between organizations. Akamai also defends against the OWASP Top 10 list of the most common vulnerabilities seen in web applications.