Massive Malicious Activity

The exploitation complexity of this vulnerability is low, and since the disclosure on August 25, tens of (PoC variants have emerged. As it happens with other zero-day RCEs, some of those PoCs were adopted in no time by several threat actors, while first mass reconnaissance and exploitation attempts were already observed on August 28.

Current attack campaigns are already reported to deploy XMRig and Kinsing cryptocoin miners, and more recent ones also include Tsunami/Kaiten DDoS bots.



Although the early adopter attackers copy-pasted the existing PoCs, we now see in our data the natural evolution of variants in the wild. As well as the original two URLs that were initially published, we now have these variants:

/pages/createpage.action

/pages/createpage-entervariables.action

/pages/doenterpagevariables.action

/confluence/pages/createpage-entervariables.action

/confluence/pages/doenterpagevariables.action

/collaboration/pages/createpage.action

/jirapages/doenterpagevariables.action

/wiki/pages/doenterpagevariables.action

/-/media/pages/doenterpagevariables.action

/ae/en/pages;/createpage-entervariables.action

/link/lookup/pages;/createpage-entervariables.action

/pages;/createpage-entervariables.action

In the examples above, we can see that attackers are already utilizing a known evasion technique by adding a semicolon in the path (which represents the “path parameters“). Many servers that support path parameters will strip the semicolon before calling the URL, thus successfully reaching the vulnerable Confluence resource, while possibly evading URL-based detection.



As shown in Figures 2–4, in just the last 24 hours, we observed on our global platform:

