Introducing an Effortless Way to Deploy Akamai API Security

There's exciting news for those looking to enhance their security measures by incorporating Akamai API Security into their technology stack. Our new native connector now seamlessly integrates API Security with Akamai Cloud, allowing any Akamai CDN customer to analyze their API traffic easily.

The API Security solution is specifically designed to discover and audit APIs and monitor API activity using behavioral analytics, which makes it an excellent solution for detecting and responding to API sprawl and API abuse. It helps to proactively secure application environments against the OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks, misconfigurations, and design flaws while simultaneously providing API attack protection.

Since the connector is integrated into API Security and the Akamai platform, the API traffic can be analyzed out of band and without latency or risk. In addition, attacker IPs can be blocked directly at the Akamai edge. While the native connector simplifies the integration process with Akamai Connected Cloud, API Security is still vendor-agnostic and can support all your existing platforms, including other CDNs, API gateways, and cloud environments.