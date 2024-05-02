Using Our Environmental Management System to Create a Sustainable Future

In today's world, natural resources are finite and the impacts of climate change are devastating communities worldwide through more extreme and frequent flooding, droughts, severe storms, heat waves, wildfires, and more. Businesses must therefore take proactive steps to mitigate their impact on the planet and their dependencies on nonrenewable resources.

At Akamai, we recognize the critical importance of environmental stewardship and have implemented a robust environmental management system (EMS) aligned with ISO 14001 standards to manage and reduce our environmental impact. We designed our EMS uniquely for Akamai and developed it as a system for change within our organization.

Our EMS serves as the foundation of our commitment to sustainability, guiding us toward a future in which our operations not only meet our current needs but also are sustainable in the long term and contribute positively to the world around us.