Marginal Emissions Rates: See Carbon Emissions with Clarity in Real Time

With marginal emissions data, we can compare the true performance of renewable projects throughout the year. For example, here’s how our Green River Wind project in Illinois looks when comparing the latest available factors from the EPA’s Emissions & Generation Resource Integrated Database (eGRID) against hourly locational marginal emissions (LME) values for May 2025 (Table 1).

Emissions avoidance (MT CO2e) eGRID (2023) 726 LMEs from REsurety (May 2025) 627

MT CO2e denotes a metric tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent

Table 1: Emissions data comparison for Akamai’s Green River Wind project

Using the annual eGRID factors, the project appears to avoid 726 MT of CO2e. With marginal factors captured and validated within the month the generation occurred, however, the real impact is 627 MT, a difference of 99 MT in just one month.

In tracking progress toward our net-zero targets, we deliberately don’t claim the extra 99 MT, because it doesn’t reflect the real impact of our project on the grid and our goal is accuracy not progress inflation.

Less than 100 MT, may not sound like much, but across projects and months, these differences add up. In Figure 1, you can see how our US renewable portfolio compared in 2024 using traditional factors versus marginal emissions rates.