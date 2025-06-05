Navigating the Future of Scope 2: Balancing Impact and Practicality

Since the inception of the Scope 2 Guidance from the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol, global corporate renewable energy procurement has surged, spurring the contracting of more than 100 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy in the United States alone. This progress underscores the power of coordinated efforts to reshape energy markets and advance decarbonization.

Since the GHG Protocol embarked on a multi-year revision process to further strengthen accuracy, as stakeholders, we must ensure that any changes uphold our collective momentum rather than unintentionally creating hurdles that slow corporate engagement.