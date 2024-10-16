What Are API Vulnerabilities?

API vulnerabilities encompass a range of security weaknesses. Many key API vulnerabilities are outlined by the OWASP API Top 10. The list below identifies the issues that lead to those vulnerabilities in the first place.

Inadequate authentication and authorization

In API security, when an entity like a user, device, or application tries to access an API, authentication is the process of determining whether that entity is legitimate and trustworthy — or whether it’s malicious. After an entity is authenticated, authorization is the task of determining what level of access it’s permitted to have with the API. When authentication and authorization mechanisms are weak or improperly implemented, it can lead to significant API vulnerabilities. For example, a poorly secured API endpoint might allow unauthorized users to gain access to sensitive data by exploiting flaws in the authentication process.

For example, broken object level authorization occurs when IT teams improperly implement access control, allowing unauthorized users to access or manipulate sensitive data. Function level authorization is when there are inadequate authorization checks for specific functions or operations within an API. User authentication flaws are the result of weak authentication mechanisms, such as insufficient use of multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Lack of input validation

APIs that do not properly validate input can be susceptible to various types of attacks. Threat actors may use inputs to inject malicious SQL queries into API requests to manipulate databases, or they may inject malicious scripts into API responses that can be executed in the user's browser. SQL injection and cross-site scripting (XSS) are some of the most common types of injection attacks.

Misconfiguration

APIs frequently have complex configurations that make them more customizable — but also make it harder to accurately configure security controls. When administrators miss these configurations or don’t follow best practices, it opens the door for a variety of attacks.

Lack of limits

When APIs don’t set adequate limits on resource consumption, attackers may make excessive requests that consume most or all of API’s network bandwidth, memory, CPU, or storage resources. This may cause the API to stop working or slow down, denying service to legitimate users and increasing costs. APIs may also fail to limit requests from one client, potentially leading to denial-of-service (DoS) attacks or distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

Inadequate user/URL validation

When user-provided URLs are not adequately validated before an API fetches resources from another server, malicious actors may make the API server send requests to unintended locations to bypass firewalls or access internal systems. This is called server-side request forgery (SSRF).

Exposing data, business processes, and endpoints

Excessive data exposure occurs when API responses include information that API requests didn’t ask for, potentially giving attackers information they can use to gain unauthorized access. APIs also frequently expose business processes like posting comments or purchasing items without adequately controlling how these processes might be abused. This allows attackers to misuse these functionalities to cause disruption and adverse events. Additionally, APIs may expose more endpoints than necessary, allowing attackers to exploit outdated, deprecated, or unsecured endpoints and versions of APIs that developers have lost track of.