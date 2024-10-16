What Is the API Lifecycle?

There is no single definition of the various phases of full lifecycle API management. However, most API programs include the following stages:

1. Planning and design

The initial design phase of the API lifecycle establishes an API strategy, defines the API’s purpose, identifies potential use cases, and outlines the API’s functionality. API design requires decisions about API architecture — a high-level plan for the structure of the API that determines how it will interact with other systems and components, especially in microservices architectures. An API contract outlines the API’s expected behavior. API design also includes creation of API specifications and schema, often using tools like OpenAPI for REST APIs, SDL for GraphQL APIs, and Swagger for documenting and testing different types of APIs.

2. Development

During the development phase, development teams code the API to the specifications outlined in the API contract. Teams also configure APIs using various settings and parameters to define how the API will operate and interact with other systems. Configurations include specifying the endpoints, methods, authentication mechanisms, rate limits, response formats, and other critical aspects that ensure the API functions correctly and securely.

3. Testing

During this phase, APIs are submitted to rigorous tests in a runtime environment to identify and fix any vulnerabilities or bugs in the software. API testing ensures that APIs meet defined specifications and work with endpoints as intended. Quality assurance testers manually test the functionality, performance, and security of each API. Organizations should begin testing APIs early in the development lifecycle to:

Ensure each API is built with proper security controls in place

Address potential vulnerabilities such as coding errors and misconfigurations before an API reaches production

API testing may also be automatically run from different geographic regions or within CI/CD pipelines. Various API tests include:

Contract tests that ensure the API delivers on the expectations outlined during the design stage

Performance tests that confirm an API can deliver responses in a specified amount of time

API security tests to find and remediate API vulnerabilities

For more on API security testing, see “Key capabilities for API security” below.

4. Deployment

After successful tests are completed, APIs are deployed to production environments. Development teams may use CI/CD pipelines and API gateways to standardize and automate deployment processes. During deployment, public APIs are made available to external users and developers.

5. Monitoring and maintenance

After deployment, the performance, security, and usage of APIs are continuously monitored. DevOps engineers may configure alerts to automatically notify them when API performance and security do not meet certain thresholds or metrics. This phase surfaces security vulnerabilities, errors, and latency that may be addressed through maintenance and updates.

6. Versioning and updates

When issues within API are discovered, development and DevOps teams may develop and release new API versions. These versions must be managed to ensure backward compatibility.

7. Deprecation and retirement

Deprecation is the term for replacing an API when it becomes obsolete or when significant issues require a new version. During deprecation, stakeholders and users are notified and a timeline for retirement is provided. In retirement, DevOps teams remove APIs from active use and ensure that any dependencies are appropriately managed to avoid creating functionality issues for users.