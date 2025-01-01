What Is an Attack Surface?

Attack surface management refers to the process of identifying, assessing, and managing the potential vulnerabilities in an organization’s technology infrastructure. It involves analyzing and understanding all possible entry points that attackers could exploit, such as network devices, applications, APIs, and user access points.

As cyberattacks continue to increase in severity, it is crucial for organizations to be proactive in reducing their vulnerability and strengthening their systems’ security. This piece delves into the concept and meaning of attack surfaces and attack vectors, and provides guidance for security teams to identify and evaluate their own organization’s attack surfaces. It also suggests measures to mitigate the risks posed by attack surfaces.

What does the term “attack surface” refer to? An organization’s attack surface encompasses a range of weaknesses, routes, and techniques exploited by malicious individuals to carry out a cyberattack or obtain unauthorized entry to the network or confidential information. As companies increasingly transition to cloud-based operations and adopt hybrid work arrangements, their networks grow in size and complexity, leading to a larger attack surface.

It is crucial for organizations to stay alert and regularly assess their attack surfaces to promptly detect and prevent any potential threats. As businesses expand their online presence and implement new technologies, the task of reducing the attack surface area becomes more difficult. However, it is a necessary step to decrease the likelihood of a successful cyberattack.