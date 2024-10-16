What Is an HTTP Flood DDoS Attack?

There are two primary types of HTTP flood DDoS attacks:

HTTP GET attacks. In HTTP flood GET attack, the attacker sends a large volume of GET requests to a web server. These requests are typically for images, files, or other forms of large static content from a targeted server. As the server attempts to keep up with requests, it eventually becomes overloaded and can no longer respond to legitimate requests and valid traffic.

HTTP POST attacks. A post request usually includes data within the request that is sent to the server for processing. Post requests may include parameters that require intensive server-side processing, causing the server to exhaust its resources more quickly.

While HTTP GET attacks are easier to create, HTTP POST attacks inflict more damage.