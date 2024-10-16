What Is an HTTP Flood DDoS Attack?

While it’s challenging to prevent HTTP flood attacks entirely, implementing robust security measures can significantly reduce their impact and likelihood.
An HTTP or HTTPS flood is a type of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack that causes a server, website, or web app to slow down or crash by overwhelming it with a large number of HTTP GET or POST requests. As the requests exhaust the server’s processing capacity and bandwidth, the device will slow down or crash, denying service to legitimate users and traffic.
What is a DDoS attack?
A DDoS attack is a type of cyberattack that targets a server, website, or network by inundating it with massive amounts of traffic, overwhelming its resources and making it unavailable to legitimate traffic and users. In contrast to a traditional denial-of-service (DoS) attack, which uses a single source to flood a target, DDoS attacks rely on a botnet. Botnets are thousands or millions of computers or IoT devices that have been infected by malware such as a Trojan horse and are under the control of a malicious actor. To execute a DDoS attack, the attacker directs the compromised devices to send large amounts of requests to the targeted server or website. Because the requests come from so many different IP addresses, DDoS attacks are difficult to detect and mitigate.
How does an HTTP flood work?
HTTP floods are an application-layer attack that exploits the HTTP internet protocol used to load web pages and send content over the internet. To communicate with the application or server, a web browser sends a GET or POST HTTP request. A GET request is designed to retrieve standard, static content like images for rendering a web page in a browser. A POST request is used for dynamic user-to-server interaction.
Why are HTTP flood DDoS attacks difficult to detect?
While other types of DDoS attacks use spoofing, malformed packets, or reflection techniques that are easier to detect, HTTP flood attacks use standard URL requests that appear to be legitimate. Since these attacks require less bandwidth than brute-force attacks, they can often go undetected for a longer time while inflicting damage on a targeted site or server. Detecting and mitigating an HTTP flood is challenging, as malicious requests are difficult to distinguish from legitimate requests.
What are different types of HTTP flood DDoS attacks?
There are two primary types of HTTP flood DDoS attacks:
HTTP GET attacks. In HTTP flood GET attack, the attacker sends a large volume of GET requests to a web server. These requests are typically for images, files, or other forms of large static content from a targeted server. As the server attempts to keep up with requests, it eventually becomes overloaded and can no longer respond to legitimate requests and valid traffic.
HTTP POST attacks. A post request usually includes data within the request that is sent to the server for processing. Post requests may include parameters that require intensive server-side processing, causing the server to exhaust its resources more quickly.
While HTTP GET attacks are easier to create, HTTP POST attacks inflict more damage.
How can an HTTP flood attack be mitigated?
To mitigate an HTTP flood attack, organizations can deploy a combination of cybersecurity best practices and techniques, including:
- Traffic profiling. By monitoring traffic and comparing IP addresses with data from an IP reputation database, security teams can track and block abnormal activity that may be part of an HTTP flood attack.
- Progressive security challenges. JavaScript computational challenges can test if the traffic is generated by a bot.
- Web application firewall (WAF). WAFs deploy various techniques such as CAPTCHA and crypto challenges to detect HTTP flood attacks.
- Load balancers. Load balancers may offer buffering and multiple connection management techniques that prevent HTTP GET and POST requests from impacting web server resources.
- Cloud-based DDoS protection. Deploying a cloud-based service for DDoS protection can provide access to tools to identify suspicious activity and respond quickly.
- Increase web application server connection limits. By increasing the number of concurrent HTTP connections that can be processed, organizations may reduce vulnerability to HTTP flood attacks.
- Implement rate limiting. Restricting the number of incoming requests from a given IP address may prevent DDoS attacks. However, standard rate-based detection may be ineffective at detecting HTTP floods since the volume of traffic is not above an assumed high threshold limit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
If your website experiences unusual traffic spikes, slow loading times, or unavailability, it could be a sign of an HTTP flood attack. Monitoring server logs and employing security tools can help detect such attacks.
Yes, even small websites are vulnerable to HTTP flood attacks. Cybercriminals often target a wide range of websites, regardless of their size, to achieve their goals.
Yes, HTTP flood attacks are illegal and considered a cybercrime in many jurisdictions. Perpetrators can face severe legal consequences if caught.
The frequency of HTTP flood attacks varies, but they are a prevalent threat in the cybersecurity landscape. Websites and online services should always be prepared to defend against such attacks.
