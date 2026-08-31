What Is a WS-Discovery Flood?

A WS-Discovery reflection DDoS attack exploits a vulnerability in the UDP/TCP protocol. Because UDP is a stateless protocol, it is easy for attackers to spoof or forge an IP address when sending requests to other devices. This allows attackers to direct massive amounts of traffic from WS-Discovery devices to the target of their DDoS attacks. Although TCP is a connection- or stateful-oriented protocol, it can still be leveraged as part of IP spoofing and WSD attacks.



What makes a WS-Discovery flood attack so potent is that the WSD response is so much larger than the initial request. Small initial packets sent to a WS-Discovery device may generate responses that are 75–150 times larger. Several attacks have even exhibited amplification rates of 300 and 500 times. This is significantly larger than other UDP protocol attacks that tend to have an average amplification factor of 10.



WS-Discovery flood DDoS attacks are also difficult to identify. The protocol responds with random high ports and unique data payloads that make it difficult to recognize and mitigate the attack. Also, due to the size of the amplification and reflection, by the time the attack targets origin systems or services, your uplinks to the internet are already saturated, and you lose the ability to detect and mitigate.

