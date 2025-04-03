What Is Big Data?

The concept of big data emerged in the 1990s as organizations faced challenges managing and analyzing large datasets that exceeded the capabilities of traditional systems like relational databases. Early discussions emphasized the need for scalable storage and processing as businesses collected more raw data from diverse sources.

The development of technologies like Hadoop in 2006 accelerated the evolution of big data. Hadoop’s distributed framework enabled the storage and processing of massive datasets across multiple servers, overcoming the limitations of centralized systems. Simultaneously, NoSQL databases were introduced to handle unstructured and semi-structured data with greater flexibility and speed, forming the foundation for modern big data analytics.

The rise of cloud computing in the 2010s further transformed big data management. Platforms like AWS and Google Cloud allowed businesses to scale data storage and processing without significant infrastructure investments.

The advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) brought a surge in real-time sensor data, exponentially increasing global data production. Advanced technologies like streaming analytics, AI-powered tools, and machine learning algorithms were developed to handle this complexity.

Today, big data continues to evolve, powered by innovations in artificial intelligence, edge computing and data science.