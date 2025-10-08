X
+1-8774252624
+1-8774252624
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources
Try Akamai
Under Attack?
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources

Stop Attacks from Spreading with Microsegmentation

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation prevents attacks from spreading laterally

Spot threats in real time. Stop them from spreading.

Today's threats are stealthier, and more damaging. They slip past your perimeter, then move laterally across your systems, exploiting gaps, compromising data, and disrupting operations.

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation gives you better visibility to control and stop that spread.

Get deeper insight into attack paths. Real-time-monitoring, microsegmentation, and automated responses help detect and contain threats faster and more effectively. And intuitive tools make it easier to manage policies and strengthen your security posture.

Read Akamai Guardicore Segmentation product brief

Why Akamai Guardicore Segmentation?

  • Precision detection: Spot lateral movement with clarity, accuracy, and speed
  • Proactive defense:  Monitor and contain threats in real time before they escalate
  • Simplified management: Easy-to-use guided policies and automated threat responses reduce manual overhead
  • Custom-fit control: Tailor microsegmentation to your specific environment and risks
  • Proven results: Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is the trusted engine behind complex hybrid infrastructures like yours worldwide

Get real-time visibility and powerful control against lateral movement. See how Akamai Guardicore Segmentation helps you protect your network and stay ahead of attacks. Request your demo today.

Request your personalized demo

Segmentation Impact Study

Akamai Segmentation Impact Study 2025

Survey shows microsegmentation adoption surging — leading to faster breach containment, lower premiums, and easier audits.

Read the report

Resources

U.S. Healthcare Company Outsmarted 4,000 Cyberattacks in One Day

Network engineers used Layer 7 visibility and smart policies via microsegmentation to reduce cyber risks.

Read customer story

Compliance Insights: How to Stop Lateral Movement and Boost Authorization

It’s up to your organization to identify and address any gaps that could lead to lateral movement, data breaches, and costly fines.

Read blog

Large Financial Services Provider at Risk After Ransomware Attack

A large bank in Brazil secured remote access with Akamai Guardicore Segmentation.

Read customer story