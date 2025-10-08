Spot threats in real time. Stop them from spreading.
Today's threats are stealthier, and more damaging. They slip past your perimeter, then move laterally across your systems, exploiting gaps, compromising data, and disrupting operations.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation gives you better visibility to control and stop that spread.
Get deeper insight into attack paths. Real-time-monitoring, microsegmentation, and automated responses help detect and contain threats faster and more effectively. And intuitive tools make it easier to manage policies and strengthen your security posture.
Why Akamai Guardicore Segmentation?
- Precision detection: Spot lateral movement with clarity, accuracy, and speed
- Proactive defense: Monitor and contain threats in real time before they escalate
- Simplified management: Easy-to-use guided policies and automated threat responses reduce manual overhead
- Custom-fit control: Tailor microsegmentation to your specific environment and risks
- Proven results: Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is the trusted engine behind complex hybrid infrastructures like yours worldwide
Get real-time visibility and powerful control against lateral movement. See how Akamai Guardicore Segmentation helps you protect your network and stay ahead of attacks. Request your demo today.