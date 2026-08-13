SMU is one of the main companies in the supermarket retail industry in Chile. The company is made up of the subsidiaries Unimarc, Mayorista 10, Alvi, and Super10, serving the needs of end customers and merchants. It has approximately 400 stores and 24,000 employees in the country, achieving coverage in all regions of Chile through a multi-format strategy that allows it to satisfy the various purchasing needs of its customers.
It also has operations in Peru through 22 stores of the MaxiAhorro chain (soft discount format) and 6 Mayorsa stores (cash-and-carry format), between the regions of Piura, Lima, and Ica. In 2021, SMU launched the Unimac.cl ecommerce channels and the Unimarc app, in which customers make their purchases digitally, completing coverage in all regions of the country.
In 2022, the company launched the Club Alvi Compras ecommerce platform, which is focused on benefiting Alvi’s merchant partners, allowing them to supply their stores without the need to leave their business.
SMU also maintains alliances with Mercado Libre and last-mile applications such as Cornershop, Rappi, and PedidosYa.