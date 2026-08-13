The retail industry has suffered major challenges around the world in recent years, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which physical purchases became a difficult task for both consumers and supermarkets. SMU was not an exception. Together with the 2019–2020 “social outburst” in Chile, a series of political protests in the streets, the operations of many retail companies in the country became even more difficult.

“That changed how supermarkets presented themselves to people. There were many establishments that began to shield themselves, covering their windows and using security doors in case it happened again. Many had to close entirely for the care and safety of their workers. After the social outburst, the pandemic started, and we didn’t have a digital channel,” explains Javier Vera Duran, Assistant Manager of IT Architecture and Infrastructure at SMU. “For us, closing the supermarkets would mean stopping sales, so it was imperative to create and enable these new digital sales channels.”

With ecommerce emerging as a strong option to combat these challenges, SMU decided to begin implementing a new online retail channel and strategy. The implementation of the online sale of supermarket products began with Unimarc as the company’s main site. However, the company did not get its desired results, due to external factors such as the limited development of electronic commerce in Latin America and the reluctance of buyers to purchase supermarket products online.

Another challenge SMU faced when it decided to start its ecommerce journey was the performance and functionality of websites.

“At the beginning with the previous providers, we had interruptions, and often we did not know why they happened. And we did not have a service center that could deliver an SLA according to our needs,” says Vera Duran.

Despite the fact that local ecommerce was not being highly developed at the time, delivery service apps began to arrive in Latin America, with fierce competition for the fastest product delivery times.

These apps, however, remained mere intermediaries. SMU already had the stock needed to fill these purchases. An improvement in delivery times and web orders would make the difference to become the customers’ choice to buy online.

With this in mind, and despite the technical difficulties, SMU decided to continue on the path of ecommerce, to offer customers new options and improve their shopping experience in online channels.