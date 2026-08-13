In 2019, the company began to be targeted by more sophisticated attacks — such as malicious code injection, among others — which intensified with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Akamai App & API Protector managed to keep Grupo Xcaret in a comfortable situation. “In 2020, with the pandemic, a large part of the tourism industry was attacked like never before, but even so, we did not see a situation as alarming as before Akamai's solutions,” Héctor highlights.

And Akamai Bot Manager, in addition to helping Grupo Xcaret keep bots under control, helped the company make objective decisions thanks to the control and identification of bots on web pages, which has also caused a decrease in bounce rates and an increase in the quality of visits and time on the site. Héctor explains, “Sometimes a company may wonder why a channel is performing so badly, when in reality it is not the channel, but the behavior of the bots that avoid detecting these details for decision-making.”



These solutions have significantly improved the performance of Grupo Xcaret's websites, with unexpected results for the company. “Since the implementation of Bot Manager, when clicking on ‘buy’ it no longer takes a whole minute to get a response from the page. It's an incredible change, plus it's something we honestly weren't anticipating,” says Héctor.



From purchasing processes to providing web page parametric statistics, the support of Akamai experts has improved not only the experience of Grupo Xcaret, but also of their clients. This has been reflected in the comments on the page's satisfaction surveys. “The complaints that I have had after the implementation of Akamai solutions are almost zero, and in the circumstances in which it has happened, it has been more due to anti-fraud strategies, or other external issues,” shares Héctor.