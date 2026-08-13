Finastra believes that open finance is a boon for individuals, businesses, and society. In the words of Russ Soper, Finastra’s CIO of Customer Technology and Operations, “Open finance is a model for financial institutions and other kinds of companies to deliver financial services wherever the customer happens to be — not necessarily in a bank branch or on a bank website, but possibly in a real estate office or an online furniture store.”



Soper is responsible for Finastra’s hosting and operations across all areas of banking, including payments, lending, treasury and capital markets, and retail and digital banking. Developers build innovative embedded finance apps using the FusionFabric.cloud platform and sell them on FusionStore, Finastra’s online marketplace. FusionStore features apps for everything from cross-border payments to chatbots. “FusionFabric.cloud underpins Finastra’s drive to become the leading orchestrator for BaaS,” Soper says. “Our business is about connecting organizations to each other and to cloud-based apps and services. What makes those connections possible is APIs, and to make sure our services are always available, we need to keep those APIs secure.”