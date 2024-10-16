As a company at the forefront of technological trends, DIR began introducing Zero Trust security solutions in 2019. However, this introduced access control challenges. Moreover, DIR needed to take additional measures as cybersecurity attacks became increasingly sophisticated with the advent of technologies like generative AI.

As Yoko Yamano, Deputy Director, Digital Solutions Research and Development Department at DIR, explained, there is risk in the supply chain. “Are devices lent to employees or outsourced companies being managed properly? If a device becomes infected with malware, it could spread due to communication between devices, leading to unexpected information leaks,” she said.

Because of this, DIR saw a growing need for advanced defense and enhanced visibility at the network level. “Many of our clients are financial institutions and companies designated as critical infrastructure in Japan. Our mission is to ensure their security and eliminate any concerns,” continued Yamano.

As it considered options, DIR also needed to address the additional network management complexity its in-house team faced. The team manages networks on multiple layers, including on-premises and cloud, network access control list settings, and device settings. “Even if you are shown a list of IP addresses, visualizing the network is a major challenge. This makes investigating and managing networks extremely complicated and time-consuming,” explained Yamano.