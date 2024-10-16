When Demae-can Co.’s internal business systems were remotely accessible from outside the office, employees used SSL VPN clients on their computers to access the devices in the office. The company had roughly 500 VPN accounts, but office relocation and an increased system load required them to implement a new remote access environment.

“We were not able to bring our network equipment to the new offices due to limited space,” says Hideoki Yoshikawa, head of the Information Systems Department in the Product HQ at Demae-can Co. “This meant we couldn’t install our VPN devices at the new offices, so we were at risk of losing access to internal systems.”

Similar to the office relocation, the increase in system load was also a result of expanded operations and personnel. The number of active users reached 3.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, with 24,000 member restaurants and a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of 29.7 billion yen. By the third quarter of 2021, this had grown to 6.52 million active users (~ 1.8x), 74,000 member restaurants (~ 3x), and a GMV of 42.8 billion yen (~ 1.4x).

Business grew at a rate the company had never experienced before. “Our IT systems were no longer able to follow the pace of business growth. There were no available racks in the data center, so we couldn’t add more physical servers. Obviously, we worked diligently on performance tuning, but couldn’t keep up with the rate with which the business was growing,” says Yoshikawa.