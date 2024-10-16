Iron Mountain’s ultra-secure storage facilities around the world hold a trove of digital and physical assets. Tape backups of critical records. Medical and geological samples. Fine art. Raw materials, finished goods, and more. “Our customers trust us to safely store their assets,” says Nerina Martinez, Digital Experience Leader. “They also trust us to provide an excellent experience when they request services — and to run our business in an environmentally sustainable way.”

That excellent online experience falls largely to Gordon Senzer, Principal Engineer and Enterprise Architect. An Iron Mountain team member since 2007, Senzer designed and managed the underpinning for Iron Mountain Connect™, the secure online customer portal where customers can search through their inventory; locate what they need; and arrange for delivery, shredding, or other services. “A customer placing a critical order expects our website to load quickly, even if they’re on the other side of the world from our data center,” Senzer says.

Web performance held steady as Iron Mountain grew, and the leadership team wanted to make sure it stayed that way as the company continued to expand internationally. “Our tests showed that web pages almost always loaded quickly in locations far from our data center, but even one timeout is too many,” Senzer says. “Our goal is continuous improvement, and we want every customer to have a good experience on our website, every time.”