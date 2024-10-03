Cutting Latency, Not Security

Content Security Policy (CSP) is a security feature implemented in web browsers to protect websites and web applications from various types of attacks—such as cross-site scripting (XSS) and data injection attacks. CSP controls and limits the sources of different types of content that you might load or execute on a web page. Those types of content include:

Scripts

Stylesheets

Images

In this post, we’ll first take a look at how CSP works. We’ll see that a more effective and dynamic use of CSP includes some computation that needs to happen at the server. However, it’s possible to move that computation to the edge, reducing latency and ensuring an optimal end-user experience. We’ll also explore how this edge computing solution might work.

Are you ready to dive in? Let’s start by understanding how CSP works.