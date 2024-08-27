Faster Page Loads with the Speculation Rules API

Today's web users demand fast navigation, moving from one page to another with minimal delay. Enter the Speculation Rules API, a game-changer in the realm of Web APIs. This nifty tool aims to enhance performance for future navigations by prefetching or prerendering potential next pages.

In this post, we'll dive into what the Speculation Rules API is all about, share some impressive results from testing it on the Scalemates website using Akamai, and show you how to leverage this API in your own projects. Plus, we'll point you to some handy Linode resources to get you started.