Getting Started with Akamai App Platform

Earlier this week, we launched Akamai App Platform, a one-click extension for Linode Kubernetes Engine (LKE) to easily add developer and operations-centric tools, automation, and self-service to streamline your application lifecycle when using Kubernetes. Akamai App Platform connects many of the technologies found in the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) landscape in a way to provide direct value.

In this blog post we’ll walk you through the steps of provisioning a LKE cluster with the Akamai App Platform and then build, deploy and publicly expose an application.

Provision a Kubernetes Cluster Using Akamai App Platform

Akamai App Platform is now available in beta. So before we can begin, first make sure you log in to your account, or sign up for an Akamai cloud computing account. After you’re logged in, register for the beta program on the Betas page.

Now select Kubernetes from the left navigation menu and select Create Cluster. The Create a Kubernetes Cluster page appears. At the top of the page, you are required to select the following options:

In the Cluster Label field, provide a name for your cluster. The name must be unique between all of the clusters in your account. This name is how you identify your cluster in the Cloud Manager dashboard.

Select your Region from the dropdown menu.

Select the Kubernetes version to deploy to your cluster from the dropdown menu.

In the App Platform for LKE section, select “Yes, enable App Platform for LKE”

In the “Add Node Pools” section, select the hardware resources for the Linode worker node(s) that make up your LKE cluster. During the beta phase the App Platform for LKE requires a node pool with at least 3 worker nodes with a minimum of 16 GB memory per node. Shared CPU is currently not supported.

Select Add to include the node pool in your configuration.

After a node pool has been added to your configuration, it is listed in the Cluster Summary on the right-hand side of Cloud Manager detailing your cluster’s hardware resources and monthly cost.

When you are satisfied with the configuration of your cluster, select Create Cluster on the right hand side of the screen. Your cluster’s detail page appears, and your Node Pools are listed on this page.

Now the LKE cluster will be created and, once ready, App Platform will be installed. The installation of the App Platform for LKE takes around 10 to 15 minutes. When the installation is finished, the URL of the Portal Endpoint will appear in the App Platform for LKE section of the cluster’s detail page. The progress of the installation will be checked every 60 seconds. When the installation is still in progress, the URL of the Portal Endpoint will not be displayed. Instead the message “Installation in progress” will appear.

When the installation of both the LKE cluster and the App Platform is ready, click on the provided URL of the Portal Endpoint: