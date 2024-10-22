Improve SEO with Prerender.io

In Forbes’ recently published list of top website statistics for 2024, we learned that there are approximately 1.09 billion websites currently live on the internet (!). Out of over a billion websites, how will users (and potential customers) find your website? Most likely, they’ll start with a search engine. However, for the search engine to lead users to your site, you need to do your SEO homework.

SEO makes sure your website ranks well on search engines. Implemented correctly, SEO drives traffic to your site. However, sites built on modern JavaScript frameworks, such as React or Vue.js, rely heavily on client-side rendering, and search engines often struggle to index these types of sites correctly. So, you’re left with poor visibility in search results.

That brings us to prerendering. Prerendering involves generating a static HTML version of your web pages that a search engine can easily crawl and index. This technique can dramatically impact your site’s SEO success.

In this post, we’ll look at how prerendering services from Prerender.io can help you overcome SEO obstacles when using these frameworks. We’ll also point you in the right direction for implementing prerendering at either the web server or the application level.

Let’s jump in.