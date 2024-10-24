When you take a photo with a digital camera or smartphone, you’re capturing more than just a beautiful image. Within that image file, you also have something called EXIF data (EXIF stands for “Exchangeable Image File Format”). This data includes camera settings, the timestamp of the photo, and GPS location information. Sometimes it’s best to scrub EXIF image data.

This metadata can be really useful, especially for avid photographers. But if you use these images in your applications (either internally sourced or uploaded by your users), then you open yourself up to privacy risks. For example, sharing photos with location data can unintentionally reveal sensitive information—like your business’s location or personal address. This can lead to privacy breaches and compliance violations if you don’t scrub EXIF image data in your DevOps pipeline.