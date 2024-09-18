There are three leading challenges with OpenStack. First, there’s the complexity and expertise requirements. Building and maintaining an OpenStack environment is complex, requiring deep expertise in areas such as cloud computing, virtualization, Linux systems administration, and networking. OpenStack’s modular architecture, comprising over 30 integrated services (e.g., Nova for compute, Neutron for networking, Cinder for block storage), calls for precise configuration and ongoing maintenance. Mismanagement of these components can lead to systemic failures, increasing the risk of downtime and data loss.

The second challenge of OpenStack is the limited support. While OpenStack benefits from a vibrant open-source community, it lacks the comprehensive, vendor-backed support found in enterprise cloud solutions. This can complicate troubleshooting and delay critical updates or patches, introducing operational risk. The absence of SLA-backed support services makes it difficult for organizations to ensure the reliability and security of their cloud environments.

Lastly, the hardware and operational costs of building and maintaining an on-prem environment can become burdensome. Deploying OpenStack on-prem involves significant capital expenditure on enterprise-grade hardware, including high-performance servers, network switches, and storage arrays. The customer’s initial setup costs included redundant power supplies, high-availability configurations, and other failover mechanisms. Additionally, the cost of specialized training and certification for OpenStack operators can be substantial, further escalating the overall cost of ownership.

Given these challenges, this customer decided to migrate their OpenStack environment to Linode to leverage its managed cloud infrastructure and support services.