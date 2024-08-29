If you're part of an organization running a live streaming service and you’ve faced an unexpected surge in traffic or an outage, your team has probably had to scramble to troubleshoot and fix delays. This interruption can become a significant problem for viewers and a huge challenge for your team.

The root of the issue often lies in your cloud provider's ability to handle sudden surges in traffic effectively and reroute traffic in the case of an outage. If the cloud provider fails to scale resources quickly enough to accommodate the increased demand, the streaming platform may buckle under pressure, resulting in downtime, laggy streams, or even complete crashes.

By investing in scalable infrastructure, like distributed servers and cloud-based solutions and leveraging edge computing and a powerful content delivery network (CDN), you can ensure that users enjoy uninterrupted live experiences, content reaches the viewer reliably, and streaming services maintain their reputations in an increasingly competitive world.

In this blog, we’ll walk through the tools many of our customers leverage for reliable streaming.