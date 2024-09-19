Recently, one of our customers, a large national bank, was faced with this exact data processing problem. This bank handles a staggering volume of online transactions every day – millions upon millions of payments, money transfers, and card registrations, which are funneled through their systems from customers across the United States. These transactions needed to be kept in sync.

They needed to be able to ingest and process these transactions whether it was coming from New York, Los Angeles, or anywhere in between. Even the slightest delay or inconsistency could lead to failed payments or security breaches. So you can imagine the level of performance and data consistency they required. This was a true mission-critical system that their entire business relied on.

This bank needed fast response times because a delay of more than five seconds can significantly reduce customer satisfaction. According to Kissmetrics, 47% of customers expect transactions to complete in under two seconds. High latency and frequent timeouts not only frustrate users but also lead to transaction abandonment. According to a study by Harris Interactive, 66% of mobile banking users have reported abandoning a transaction due to issues during the checkout process, with 36% specifically citing slow load times as a primary reason for abandonment​, highlighting the critical need for speed and reliability in digital banking services. Therefore, minimizing latency and avoiding timeouts were not just technical challenges for this customer, but critical for them to maintain their own customers’ trust.