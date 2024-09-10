Security in Your DevOps Pipeline

Imagine a development team spearheading the implementation of their organization’s GraphQL API. GraphQL is a powerful query language designed to let clients request exactly what they need in a single query. This is unlike traditional REST APIs that might require multiple requests to piece together complex data and relationships. The structure of the data in GraphQL is defined in a schema, which outlines data types, queries, and mutations available.

The dev team has engaged in a massive effort and built something quite impressive. This API isn’t just robust; it scales, capable of handling millions of transactions per minute, all thanks to the auto-scaling capabilities that the team has designed and built. With their focus on performance and scalability, they’ve made sure that this API can handle a huge load without any hiccups.

However, in their rush to deploy and impress with this shiny new GraphQL API, they overlooked a small detail—introspection is still enabled in the production environment. Introspection is a powerful tool for developers, giving them a way to query which resources are available in the API. It’s just not something that should be opened up for access in production.

What are the consequences?

Well, as the API scales out to meet demand, each new instance multiplies the potential risk. Now, the significant security vulnerability has spread across an increasing number of nodes. With that, we’ve set the stage for potential exploitation by bad actors. They have everything they need to discover detailed information about the structure and capability of this shiny new API.

By forgetting a simple toggle, the team has turned a well-intentioned feature into a gaping security flaw.