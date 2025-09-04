Breach Highlights AI and API Vulnerabilities in Software Supply Chains

It’s standard practice for security teams at large organizations to do significant due diligence on their software vendors. They typically look for adherence to Secure By Design principles, compliance with data privacy regulations, and even factors such as doing background checks on the engineers who code the application, among others.

Just like in physical supply chains, it’s often not the primary vendor that causes an issue, but rather a vendor’s vendors. That appears to be what happened in the data breach affecting Salesforce through its integration with Salesloft’s AI chat agent, Drift.