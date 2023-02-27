Healthcare Organizations Must Balance Cybersecurity with Other Priorities

Leaders are less than confident

A new study from Porter Research confirms that the recognition of the increasing severity and frequency of attacks within their industry — and the high stakes surrounding them — is not lost on healthcare leaders.

The preeminent IT and healthcare market research company — using quantitative and qualitative data from late 2022 and early 2023 — found that across provider, payer, and life sciences/pharmaceutical companies, more than half of leaders are “less than fully confident” in the technologies they use to prevent and mitigate ransomware attacks.

The Porter Research study also found that 85% of leaders place mitigating cyberattacks as a high or very high priority, and 82% plan to increase their investments aimed at preventing and mitigating ransomware attacks. Given ongoing pandemic-related challenges affecting the breadth of the healthcare ecosystem — including smaller margins and staffing challenges — the prioritization of investment in infrastructure security is especially notable.