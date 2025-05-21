The Rise of the LLM AI Scrapers: What It Means for Bot Management

Even if you consider AI web scrapers to be good bots and you don’t want to block them, high bot traffic volume can cause a number of issues such as performance degradation, increased CDN and cloud costs — and create a poor user experience for humans who visit your site or application. As the volume of bot traffic increases, these problems will only worsen.

To ensure that your organization isn’t harmed by growing bot volume, you can:

Implement strong bot management tools and protocols to gain visibility into your AI scraper traffic and unlock new strategies for responding to bot requests.

Decide which AI scrapers you want to allow into your site. It’s common practice to permit well-known scrapers, or those affiliated with companies your organization has a relationship with, while limiting others.

Create conditional actions within the AI category based on your decisions about each scraping vendor. For example, you may have already decided to allow well-known LLMs to scrape your site, but what about all the others? You can block them outright, slow them down, allow them only during times when human user traffic is light, or do some combination of the preceding actions.

Use reporting insights, like those from Akamai’s web security analytics, to find patterns and trends that drive future decisions about how you want to address changes in AI scraper activity.