What Is a Web Application Attack?

When deploying a web application security solution, the right technology will include the following critical capabilities.

Easier scalability. A flexible, scalable platform is essential in web security, allowing you to scale defenses to match traffic demands and provide continuous protection without loss of performance. Additionally, your web application security technology should protect assets on-premises as well as in private and public clouds.

Adaptive protection. Web application security technology today must offer more than traditional signature-based detection. For the most accurate and reliable security outcomes, you need advanced forms of adaptive web app and DDoS protection driven by machine learning, data mining, and heuristics. Web application firewall (WAF) rules should be updated with continuous real-time threat intelligence from security researchers. And your solution should offer fully customizable, predefined rules to meet a wide array of requirements for specific use cases.

API protection. Because APIs are essential for web apps, you need a security solution with robust API discovery, protection, and control capabilities. The best technology will include functionality to automatically discover and profile unknown or changing APIs while providing real-time alerts, reporting, and dashboards at the API level.

Flexible management. To make life easier for your overburdened security teams, your security solution should offer simple and automated workflows that maximize your investment and improve operational efficiencies. Ideally, your technology should integrate with on-premises and cloud-based security information and event management (SIEM) applications. And the right technology will provide the flexibility to manage web application security via high-touch controls or fully automated protections.