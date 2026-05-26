|국가/지역 이름
|회사명
|회사 주소
|벨기에
|Akamai Technologies Belgium SRL
|Robert Schumanplein 6 bus 5, 1040 Etterbeek, Brussels, Belgium
|체코
|Akamai Technologies s.r.o
|Karla Engliše 3208/5, 150 00 Praha, Czech Republic
|덴마크
|Akamai Technologies Denmark ApS
|Ordnung Kampmannsgade 2, 1604 Copenhagen V, Denmark
|프랑스
|Akamai Technologies SARL
|69 Boulevard Haussmann, Bâtiment Mathurins, 75008 Paris, France
|프랑스
|AIBV - 프랑스 지사
|69 Boulevard Haussmann, 75008 Paris, France
|독일
|Akamai Technologies GmbH
|Parkring 22, 85748 Garching, Germany
|아일랜드
|Akamai Ireland Unlimited Company
|25 North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, D01 H104, Ireland
|아일랜드
|Akamai Technologies Ireland Limited
|Hume Street House, 3-8 Hume Street, Dublin 2, D02C624, Ireland
|이스라엘
|Akamai Technologies Israel Limited
|8 Totseret HaArets St., 6744130 Tel Aviv, Israel
|이스라엘
|Guardicore Ltd. - 해산 절차 진행 중
|8 Totseret HaArets St., 6744130 Tel Aviv, Israel
|이스라엘
|Noname Gate Ltd - 해산 절차 진행 중
|8 Totseret HaArets St., 6744130 Tel Aviv, Israel
|이탈리아
|Akamai Technologies S.R.L.
|Foro Buonaparte 70, 20121 Milano (MI), Italy
|이탈리아
|AIBV - 이탈리아 지사
|Grote Bickersstraat 74, 1013 KS Amsterdam, The Netherlands
보조 위치: Foro Buonaparte 70, 20121 Milano (MI), Italy
|룩셈부르크
|Akamai Technologies Luxembourg S.à.r.l.
|26, Boulevard de Kockelscheuer, L-1821 Luxembourg
|네덜란드
|Akamai International B.V.
|Grote Bickersstraat 74, 1013 KS Amsterdam, The Netherlands
|네덜란드
|Akamai Technologies Netherlands B.V.
|Grote Bickersstraat 74, 1013 KS Amsterdam, The Netherlands
|폴란드
|Akamai Technologies Poland Sp. z o.o.
|Ul. Opolska 100, 31-323 Krakow, Poland
|스페인
|Akamai Technologies Spain S.L.U.
|Paseo de la Castellana 91, 3rd floor, 28046 Madrid, Spain
|스웨덴
|Akamai Technologies AB
|Malmskillnadsgatan 44a, 111 57 Stockholm, Sweden
|스위스
|Akamai Technologies International AG
|Grafenauweg 8, Zug CH-6300, Switzerland
|튀르키예
|Akamai Teknoloji Hizmetleri Limited Sirketi
|Maslak Mahallesi Eski Büyükdere Cad. Koç Kaya As Plaza Apt. No: 1/1, Sarıyer/İstanbul, Turkey
|아랍에미리트
|Akamai Technologies Limited(두바이 지사)
|Arenco Tower, Al Safouh 2, Unit No. 1704, 17th Floor, Makani No. 1428776320, PO Box 74597,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|영국
|Akamai Technologies Limited
|7 Air St, 2nd Floor, Soho, London W1B 5AD, United Kingdom
|영국
|AIBV - 영국 지사
|7 Air St, 2nd Floor, Soho, London W1B 5AD, United Kingdom
유럽, 중동 및 아프리카 지역 계열사
아시아 태평양 및 일본 지역 계열사
|국가/지역 이름
|회사명
|회사 주소
|호주
|Akamai Technologies Netherlands B.V.(호주 지사)
|Level 7, 76 Berry Street, North Sydney NSW 2060, Australia
|호주
|Akamai International B.V.(호주 지사)
|Level 7, 76 Berry Street, North Sydney NSW 2060, Australia
|중국
|Akamai(Beijing) Technologies Co. Limited
|Unit 01, 37/F, Fortune Finance Center, No.5 East 3rd Ring Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100020, China
|중국
|Akamai (Beijing) Technologies Co., Ltd. Shanghai Branch
|Room 2031, F/20, Tower 2, No.288 Shimenyi Road, JingAn District, Shanghai, China
|중국
|Akamai (Beijing) Technologies Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Branch
|Room 301, Kerry Plaza Tower 1, No. 1 ZhongXin Si Road, Futian District, Shenzhen, China
|홍콩
|Akamai Technologies Hong Kong Limited
|Unit 3908-11, Tower Two, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
|홍콩
|Akamai International B.V.(홍콩 지사)
|Unit 3908-11, Tower Two, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
|인도
|Akamai Technologies India Private Limited
|Augusta Building, Embassy Golf Links Business Park, Off Intermediate Ring Road, Bengaluru – 560071, Karnataka, India
|인도
|Akamai Technologies Solutions (India) Private Limited
|Augusta Building, Embassy Golf Links Business Park, Off Intermediate Ring Road, Bengaluru – 560071, Karnataka, India
|인도
|Akamai India Networks Private Limited
|Augusta Building, Embassy Golf Links Business Park, Off Intermediate Ring Road, Bengaluru – 560071, Karnataka, India
|인도
|Linode Hosting India Private Limited
|Augusta Building, Embassy Golf Links Business Park, Off Intermediate Ring Road, Bengaluru – 560071, Karnataka, India
|인도네시아
|PT. Akamai Teknologi Indonesia
|Gedung Satrio Tower Lantai 26 Unit C-D Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav. C4, Kel. Kuningan Timur, Kec. Setiabudi,
Kota Adm. Jakarta Selatan, Prov. DKI Jakarta 12950, Indonesia
|일본
|Akamai Technologies GK
|Tokyo Midtown Yaesu, Yaesu Central Tower, 2-2-1 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-0028, Japan
|일본
|Akamai International B.V.(일본 지사)
|Tokyo Midtown Yaesu, Yaesu Central Tower, 2-2-1 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-0028, Japan
|말레이시아
|Akamai Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd
|Diligenz Corporation D2-55, IOI Boulevard, Jalan Kenari 5, Bandar Puchong Jaya, 47170 Puchong, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia
|뉴질랜드
|Akamai Technologies New Zealand Limited
|Level 11, 41 Shortland Street, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
|대한민국
|아카마이테크놀로지스유한회사
|(06235) 서울특별시 강남구 테헤란로 134 포스코타워 역삼 12층
|싱가포르
|Akamai Technologies Singapore PTE Limited
|10 Collyer Quay, #10-01 Ocean Financial Centre, 049315 Singapore
|싱가포르
|Akamai Technologies APJ PTE Limited
|10 Collyer Quay, #10-01 Ocean Financial Centre, 049315 Singapore
|대만
|Akamai Technologies Limited
|34F No.100, Songren Rd, Xinyi Dist., Taipei City 110, Taiwan
미주 지역 계열사
|국가/지역 이름
|회사명
|회사 주소
|아르헨티나
|Akamai Technologies Argentina S.R.L.
|Avenida Leandro N. Alem. 882, Piso 13°, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
|브라질
|Akamai Tecnologias e Serviços do Brasil Ltda.
|Avenida Roque Petroni Junior 850, 10º Andar, Torre Bacaetava, CEP 04707-000, São Paulo - SP, Brazil
|캐나다
|Akamai Technologies Canada Inc.
|207 Queen Street, Suite 400, Ottawa, Ontario, K1P 6E5, Canada
|콜롬비아
|Akamai Technologies Colombia S.A.S.
|Cl 70 Bis No. 4 41, Bogota D.C., 110231 Bogota
|코스타리카
|Akamai Technologies Costa Rica, S.L.R.
|Escazú, Trejos Montealegre, del Restaurante Tony Roma’s, 600 Oeste, Piso 6, San José, Costa Rica
|멕시코
|Akam Mexico Technologies S. de R.L. de C.V.
|Avenida Paseo de la Reforma, Numero 404, Piso 13, Colonia, Juárez, Delegación, Cuauhtémoc, Código Postal,
06600, México, D.F, México
|미국
|Akamai Technologies, Inc.
|51 Little Falls Drive, Suite 400, City of Wilmington, 19808, County of New Castle, USA
|미국
|AKAM Insurance LLC
|463 Mountain View Drive, Suite 301, Colchester, VT 05446
|미국
|Fermyon Technologies, Inc.
|1209 Orange Street Wilmington, Delaware 19801
|미국
|Linode Limited Liability Company
|249 Arch Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106
|미국
|Lindia LLC
|249 Arch Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106