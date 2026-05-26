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Akamai 계열사

마지막 업데이트 - 2026년 1월 13일

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유럽, 중동 및 아프리카 지역 계열사

 

국가/지역 이름 회사명 회사 주소
벨기에 Akamai Technologies Belgium SRL Robert Schumanplein 6 bus 5, 1040 Etterbeek, Brussels, Belgium
체코 Akamai Technologies s.r.o Karla Engliše 3208/5, 150 00 Praha, Czech Republic
덴마크 Akamai Technologies Denmark ApS Ordnung Kampmannsgade 2, 1604 Copenhagen V, Denmark
프랑스 Akamai Technologies SARL 69 Boulevard Haussmann, Bâtiment Mathurins, 75008 Paris, France
프랑스 AIBV - 프랑스 지사 69 Boulevard Haussmann, 75008 Paris, France
독일 Akamai Technologies GmbH Parkring 22, 85748 Garching, Germany
아일랜드 Akamai Ireland Unlimited Company 25 North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, D01 H104, Ireland
아일랜드 Akamai Technologies Ireland Limited Hume Street House, 3-8 Hume Street, Dublin 2, D02C624, Ireland
이스라엘 Akamai Technologies Israel Limited 8 Totseret HaArets St., 6744130 Tel Aviv, Israel
이스라엘 Guardicore Ltd. - 해산 절차 진행 중 8 Totseret HaArets St., 6744130 Tel Aviv, Israel
이스라엘 Noname Gate Ltd - 해산 절차 진행 중 8 Totseret HaArets St., 6744130 Tel Aviv, Israel
이탈리아 Akamai Technologies S.R.L. Foro Buonaparte 70, 20121 Milano (MI), Italy
이탈리아 AIBV - 이탈리아 지사 Grote Bickersstraat 74, 1013 KS Amsterdam, The Netherlands

보조 위치: Foro Buonaparte 70, 20121 Milano (MI), Italy
룩셈부르크 Akamai Technologies Luxembourg S.à.r.l. 26, Boulevard de Kockelscheuer, L-1821 Luxembourg
네덜란드 Akamai International B.V. Grote Bickersstraat 74, 1013 KS Amsterdam, The Netherlands
네덜란드 Akamai Technologies Netherlands B.V. Grote Bickersstraat 74, 1013 KS Amsterdam, The Netherlands
폴란드 Akamai Technologies Poland Sp. z o.o. Ul. Opolska 100, 31-323 Krakow, Poland
스페인 Akamai Technologies Spain S.L.U. Paseo de la Castellana 91, 3rd floor, 28046 Madrid, Spain
스웨덴 Akamai Technologies AB Malmskillnadsgatan 44a, 111 57 Stockholm, Sweden
스위스 Akamai Technologies International AG Grafenauweg 8, Zug CH-6300, Switzerland
튀르키예 Akamai Teknoloji Hizmetleri Limited Sirketi Maslak Mahallesi Eski Büyükdere Cad. Koç Kaya As Plaza Apt. No: 1/1, Sarıyer/İstanbul, Turkey
아랍에미리트 Akamai Technologies Limited(두바이 지사) Arenco Tower, Al Safouh 2, Unit No. 1704, 17th Floor, Makani No. 1428776320, PO Box 74597,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
영국 Akamai Technologies Limited 7 Air St, 2nd Floor, Soho, London W1B 5AD, United Kingdom
영국 AIBV - 영국 지사 7 Air St, 2nd Floor, Soho, London W1B 5AD, United Kingdom

 

 

아시아 태평양 및 일본 지역 계열사

 

국가/지역 이름 회사명  회사 주소
호주 Akamai Technologies Netherlands B.V.(호주 지사) Level 7, 76 Berry Street, North Sydney NSW 2060, Australia
호주 Akamai International B.V.(호주 지사) Level 7, 76 Berry Street, North Sydney NSW 2060, Australia
중국 Akamai(Beijing) Technologies Co. Limited Unit 01, 37/F, Fortune Finance Center, No.5 East 3rd Ring Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100020, China
중국 Akamai (Beijing) Technologies Co., Ltd. Shanghai Branch Room 2031, F/20, Tower 2, No.288 Shimenyi Road, JingAn District, Shanghai, China
중국 Akamai (Beijing) Technologies Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Branch  Room 301, Kerry Plaza Tower 1, No. 1 ZhongXin Si Road, Futian District, Shenzhen, China
홍콩 Akamai Technologies Hong Kong Limited Unit 3908-11, Tower Two, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street,  Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
홍콩 Akamai International B.V.(홍콩 지사) Unit 3908-11, Tower Two, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street,  Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
인도 Akamai Technologies India Private Limited Augusta Building, Embassy Golf Links Business Park, Off Intermediate Ring Road, Bengaluru – 560071, Karnataka, India
인도 Akamai Technologies Solutions (India) Private Limited Augusta Building, Embassy Golf Links Business Park, Off Intermediate Ring Road, Bengaluru – 560071, Karnataka, India
인도 Akamai India Networks Private Limited Augusta Building, Embassy Golf Links Business Park, Off Intermediate Ring Road, Bengaluru – 560071, Karnataka, India
인도 Linode Hosting India Private Limited Augusta Building, Embassy Golf Links Business Park, Off Intermediate Ring Road, Bengaluru – 560071, Karnataka, India
인도네시아 PT. Akamai Teknologi Indonesia Gedung Satrio Tower Lantai 26 Unit C-D Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav. C4, Kel. Kuningan Timur, Kec. Setiabudi,
Kota Adm. Jakarta Selatan, Prov. DKI Jakarta 12950, Indonesia
일본 Akamai Technologies GK Tokyo Midtown Yaesu, Yaesu Central Tower, 2-2-1 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-0028, Japan
일본 Akamai International B.V.(일본 지사) Tokyo Midtown Yaesu, Yaesu Central Tower, 2-2-1 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-0028, Japan
말레이시아 Akamai Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd Diligenz Corporation D2-55, IOI Boulevard, Jalan Kenari 5, Bandar Puchong Jaya, 47170 Puchong, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia
뉴질랜드 Akamai Technologies New Zealand Limited Level 11, 41 Shortland Street, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
대한민국 아카마이테크놀로지스유한회사 (06235) 서울특별시 강남구 테헤란로 134 포스코타워 역삼 12층
싱가포르 Akamai Technologies Singapore PTE Limited 10 Collyer Quay, #10-01 Ocean Financial Centre, 049315 Singapore
싱가포르 Akamai Technologies APJ PTE Limited 10 Collyer Quay, #10-01 Ocean Financial Centre, 049315 Singapore
대만 Akamai Technologies Limited 34F No.100, Songren Rd, Xinyi Dist., Taipei City 110, Taiwan

 

 

미주 지역 계열사

 

국가/지역 이름 회사명  회사 주소
아르헨티나 Akamai Technologies Argentina S.R.L. Avenida Leandro N. Alem. 882, Piso 13°, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
브라질 Akamai Tecnologias e Serviços do Brasil Ltda. Avenida Roque Petroni Junior 850, 10º Andar, Torre Bacaetava, CEP 04707-000, São Paulo - SP, Brazil
캐나다 Akamai Technologies Canada Inc. 207 Queen Street, Suite 400, Ottawa, Ontario, K1P 6E5, Canada
콜롬비아 Akamai Technologies Colombia S.A.S. Cl 70 Bis No. 4 41, Bogota D.C., 110231 Bogota 
코스타리카 Akamai Technologies Costa Rica, S.L.R. Escazú, Trejos Montealegre, del Restaurante Tony Roma’s, 600 Oeste, Piso 6, San José, Costa Rica
멕시코 Akam Mexico Technologies S. de R.L. de C.V. Avenida Paseo de la Reforma, Numero 404, Piso 13, Colonia, Juárez, Delegación, Cuauhtémoc, Código Postal,
06600, México, D.F, México
미국  Akamai Technologies, Inc. 51 Little Falls Drive, Suite 400, City of Wilmington, 19808, County of New Castle, USA
미국  AKAM Insurance LLC 463 Mountain View Drive, Suite 301, Colchester, VT 05446
미국  Fermyon Technologies, Inc.  1209 Orange Street Wilmington, Delaware 19801
미국  Linode Limited Liability Company 249 Arch Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106
미국  Lindia LLC 249 Arch Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106